Dr. Charlton Strange III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strange III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlton Strange III, MD
Overview of Dr. Charlton Strange III, MD
Dr. Charlton Strange III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Strange III works at
Dr. Strange III's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strange III?
He was one of the doctors that saved my life when I was in the ICU 2 years ago. He took the time to listen, explain & calm my family down. My son told his friends all about how “Dr. Strange” saved me! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Charlton Strange III, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427155217
Education & Certifications
- MUSC
- MUSC
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strange III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strange III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Strange III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Strange III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strange III works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Strange III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strange III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strange III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strange III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.