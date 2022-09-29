Dr. Charlton Stucken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stucken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlton Stucken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc.2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 204, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 734-5080
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 125, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 395-5733
Boca Raton Office1401 NW 9th Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 395-5733
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My son tore his ACL and Dr. Stucken did a great job in the office and with surgery. He was kind and compassionate and the surgery was a success. Thank you.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1861667982
- Rothman Inst/Thomas Jefferson U
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Boston Med Ctr Boston University
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell Univ
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Stucken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stucken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stucken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stucken has seen patients for Joint Drainage, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stucken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Stucken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stucken.
