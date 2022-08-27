Overview of Dr. Charmaine Blair, MD

Dr. Charmaine Blair, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.