Dr. Charmaine Oladell, MD
Dr. Charmaine Oladell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Main Office505 Omega Dr, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 468-3255
Omega Grand Prairie2912 Kraft St Ste 30, Arlington, TX 76010 Directions (817) 640-0771
Omega OBGYN - Mansfield1200 Highway 287 N Ste 103, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 473-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love having Dr. Oladell as my doctor! She made my entire pregnancy such a fun experience! I appreciate how whenever I was concerned about something, she was really good at validating my fears while always remaining calm and confident. She always comes across as understanding, but not anxious. I love her personality. I also really appreciate how she is thorough in giving information about my options. She’s great at anticipating my questions and concerns even before I ask them. I'm so happy that she was the one to deliver our baby!
About Dr. Charmaine Oladell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
- The University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Oladell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oladell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oladell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oladell has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oladell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Oladell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oladell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oladell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oladell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.