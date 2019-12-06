Dr. Charnes Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charnes Chiu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charnes Chiu, MD
Dr. Charnes Chiu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chiu works at
Dr. Chiu's Office Locations
Nephophiles LLC2904 Rodeo Park Dr E Ste 300B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 216-3466
Jerald J. Littlefield M.d. PC2100 Calle De La Vuelta, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-8659
Bma New Mexico Inc Santa Fe Dialysis641 Harkle Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-9427
Bma Las Vegas246 Mills Ave, Las Vegas, NM 87701 Directions (505) 454-7012
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chiu is what a medical professional should be. A++ ratings on all criteria for patient care.
About Dr. Charnes Chiu, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Svcmc- Catholic Medical Center Of Brooklyn Queens
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
