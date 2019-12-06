Overview of Dr. Charnes Chiu, MD

Dr. Charnes Chiu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chiu works at Nephrophiles, LLC in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Las Vegas, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.