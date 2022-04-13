Dr. Coates accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charrelle Coates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charrelle Coates, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Locations
Memorial Health University Physicians - Children's Care GI & Surgical Care5002 Waters Ave Bldg 800, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-7914
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coates did an outstanding job with my teen helping her navigate through adolescent and the transition to high school. She is kind, patient, caring and extremely knowledgeable. She is such a valuable asset to our community.
About Dr. Charrelle Coates, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1487097010
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO
- Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.
