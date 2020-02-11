See All Pediatricians in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Charu Champaneri, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charu Champaneri, MD

Dr. Charu Champaneri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. 

Dr. Champaneri works at Charu Champaneri M.d. PC in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Champaneri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charu Champaneri M.d. PC
    6860 108th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 793-4003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 11, 2020
    We’ve been using Dr Champaneri for almost 12 years now and she’s always been great. She responds after hours in an emergency and cares about even her youngest little patients She’s kind, caring, compassionate and experienced. She’s never failed to go above and beyond the scope of her usual duties to ensure that not only her patient, but also the parents are well informed and advised. I’d definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician. Not to mention that in NYC the wait time in her office is typically less than 30 mins; which is an impressive feat for a solo practitioner.
    Shena Ashmore — Feb 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Charu Champaneri, MD
    About Dr. Charu Champaneri, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1386786788
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charu Champaneri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champaneri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Champaneri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Champaneri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Champaneri works at Charu Champaneri M.d. PC in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Champaneri’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Champaneri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champaneri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champaneri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champaneri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

