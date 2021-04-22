Overview

Dr. Charu Raghuvanshi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from JHANSI UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Raghuvanshi works at Rivendell Behavioral Hth Srvcs in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.