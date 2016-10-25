Dr. Charu Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charu Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charu Trivedi, MD
Dr. Charu Trivedi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Trivedi's Office Locations
Toledo Clinic Incorporated800 Stewart Rd Ste B, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 242-7902
Acorn Counseling LLC625 Gibbs St, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 794-7720
Toledo Clinic Incorporated4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5605
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trivedi treated my son. Dr. Trivedi and her caring staff are wonderful! Always there when you needed them. She helped my son to live longer than anyone thought possible. I highly recommend her and her staff.
About Dr. Charu Trivedi, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trivedi speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.