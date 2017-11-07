Dr. Charuben Pandya, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charuben Pandya, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charuben Pandya, MB BS
Dr. Charuben Pandya, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya's Office Locations
Arc-cedar Park801 E Whitestone Blvd Ste C, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-3467
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our family loves Dr Pandya. She is extremely knowledgeable and well informed. She has cared for our children for several years since our first child was born. She has shared great advice over the years and always explains background or basis information. We trust her judgement and value her care. Plus she is never in a rush and always makes us feel special and like we're visiting a dear friend we haven't seen in awhile ( since the prior illness or wellness check up)! We recommend her highly!
About Dr. Charuben Pandya, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710091855
Education & Certifications
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
- Med Coll, Baroda U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.