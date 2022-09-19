Overview of Dr. Charulatha Nagar, MD

Dr. Charulatha Nagar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jss Medical College, Mysore University, India and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nagar works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Glenview, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.