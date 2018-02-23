Overview of Dr. Charusheela Andaz, MD

Dr. Charusheela Andaz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Andaz works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.