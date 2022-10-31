See All Family Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Charyl Ovalle, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (134)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charyl Ovalle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana Medical School and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Ovalle works at Einstein Primary Medicine at Front and Olney in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Front & Olney Internal Medicine
    101 E Olney Ave Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 927-1937
  2. 2
    Patient First -genito
    11020 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 744-6310
  3. 3
    Bon Secours St. Francis Family Medicine Center
    13540 Hull Street Rd Ste 110, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 739-6142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strep Test
Drug Allergy Testing
HIV Screening
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Depressive Disorders
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Screening
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginal Discharge
Vaginal Disorders
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Well Woman Health Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Where did my Doctor go!?
    Edwin Rivera — Oct 31, 2022
    Dr. Charyl Ovalle, MD
    About Dr. Charyl Ovalle, MD

    • Family Medicine
    11 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1245763713
    Education & Certifications

    • Bon Secours St Francis Medical Center
    • Universidad Iberoamericana Medical School
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charyl Ovalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ovalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ovalle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ovalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Ovalle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ovalle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ovalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ovalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

