Dr. Chasby Sacks, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (49)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chasby Sacks, MD

Dr. Chasby Sacks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Hillbrow Hosp, University of the Witwatersand.

Dr. Sacks works at Arizona Cosmetic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Sacks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Cosmetic Surgery
    4202 N 32nd St Ste F, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-1111
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chasby Sacks, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770528150
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery - Wadsworth V.A. Hospital in Los Angeles
    Internship
    • Baragwanath Hospital University Of The Witwatersrand
    Medical Education
    • Hillbrow Hosp, University of the Witwatersand
    Undergraduate School
    • University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chasby Sacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sacks works at Arizona Cosmetic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sacks’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

