Dr. Chasby Sacks, MD
Dr. Chasby Sacks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Hillbrow Hosp, University of the Witwatersand.
Arizona Cosmetic Surgery4202 N 32nd St Ste F, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 277-1111Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to Dr Sacks 20 years ago. My breasts were perfect! Absolutely perfect the doctor chose the right size for my body which were large. I had the most perfect experience for 25 years. I want to Thank Dr. Sacks for changing my life. It was a blast!
About Dr. Chasby Sacks, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Spanish
- 1770528150
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery - Wadsworth V.A. Hospital in Los Angeles
- Baragwanath Hospital University Of The Witwatersrand
- Hillbrow Hosp, University of the Witwatersand
- University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences
Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacks accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacks speaks Afrikaans and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.