Dr. Chase Andreason, DMD
Dr. Chase Andreason, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Laveen, AZ.
Aspen Dental5911 W Baseline Rd Ste B100, Laveen, AZ 85339 Directions (928) 202-3583
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Long story short, I had emergency dental needs and "got the run-around" from several of Aspen Dental's offices. HOWEVER, this in no way reflects upon Dr. Andreason's skill, bedside manner or the effort he put into making sure I was out of pain. It's Saturday afternoon, I just received a call from Dr. Andreason to let me know that pain meds had been ordered to my pharmacy. That's after receiving a call from him yesterday morning and another follow-up call last (Friday) night. He has turned my focus from what a horrible/painful week I had, to "WOW, this guy is amazing"! I have been a nurse for 12 years, primarily in emergency departments and am an overly critical patient. I trust this doc!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1760746986
Dr. Andreason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
