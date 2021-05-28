Overview of Dr. Chase Corley, DPM

Dr. Chase Corley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Of Arizona and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Corley works at Arcadia Foot And Ankle in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.