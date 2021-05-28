See All Podiatric Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Chase Corley, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chase Corley, DPM

Dr. Chase Corley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Of Arizona and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Corley works at Arcadia Foot And Ankle in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Corley's Office Locations

    Arcadia Foot And Ankle
    10900 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 483-1791
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Arcadia Foot and Ankle Sun City
    9421 W Bell Rd Ste 105, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 977-8388
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arizona Specialty Hospital
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Banner Ironwood Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Defects - Short Stature
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion
Foot Care
Foot Conditions
Foot Infections
Foot Injuries
Foot Odor
Foot Pain
Foot Sprain
Foot Swelling
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Pediatric Foot Care
Plantar Wart
Stress Fracture of Foot
Toenail Fungal Infection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2021
    Great experience. Straight answers. Recommends best options. Cares about your pain level and works to improve or resolve foot and ankle issues. I have seen noticeable improvements working with Dr Corley. Highly Recommend.
    Rob Steele — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. Chase Corley, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033571328
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Of Arizona
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University--Master's Degree
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chase Corley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Corley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

