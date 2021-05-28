Dr. Chase Corley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chase Corley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Chase Corley, DPM
Dr. Chase Corley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Of Arizona and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Corley's Office Locations
Arcadia Foot And Ankle10900 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 483-1791Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arcadia Foot and Ankle Sun City9421 W Bell Rd Ste 105, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 977-8388Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Straight answers. Recommends best options. Cares about your pain level and works to improve or resolve foot and ankle issues. I have seen noticeable improvements working with Dr Corley. Highly Recommend.
About Dr. Chase Corley, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University Of Arizona
- Arizona State University--Master's Degree
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corley speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Corley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corley.
