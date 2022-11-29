Dr. Chase Herdman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herdman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chase Herdman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chase Herdman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Health Center
Dr. Herdman works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants6317 Harris Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 361-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herdman?
The appointment was very prompt and the info given was everything I needed to know
About Dr. Chase Herdman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457446064
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herdman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herdman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herdman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herdman works at
Dr. Herdman has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herdman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Herdman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herdman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herdman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herdman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.