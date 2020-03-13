Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chase Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Chase Miller, MD
Dr. Chase Miller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Strong Memorial Hospital Audiology Department2365 S Clinton Ave Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 723-9100
Lattimore Services Organization LLC125 Lattimore Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 758-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller performed surgery on me over 20 years ago. She is the best. I would recommend her to anyone. She is also a fantastic human being--very empathetic and compassionate.
About Dr. Chase Miller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellow American Academy Otolaryngic Allergy|Fellow American Academy Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
- Stong Meml Hospital University Rochester
- Stong Meml Hosp-U Rochester|Stong Meml Hospital University Rochester
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
