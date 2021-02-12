See All Dermatologists in Findlay, OH
Dr. Chase Scarbrough, DO

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chase Scarbrough, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Dr. Scarbrough works at Blanchard Valley Medical Associates in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blanchard Valley Medical Associates
    200 W Pearl St, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 427-1393
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Birthmark
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 12, 2021
    I can't add much to what's already been said. Great doctor & staff!
    Pauly — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Chase Scarbrough, DO

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023370913
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • O'Bleness Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • O'Bleness Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chase Scarbrough, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scarbrough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scarbrough works at Blanchard Valley Medical Associates in Findlay, OH. View the full address on Dr. Scarbrough’s profile.

    Dr. Scarbrough has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarbrough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

