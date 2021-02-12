Overview

Dr. Chase Scarbrough, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.



Dr. Scarbrough works at Blanchard Valley Medical Associates in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.