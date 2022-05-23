Dr. Chase Sovell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sovell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chase Sovell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chase Sovell, MD
Dr. Chase Sovell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center.
Dr. Sovell works at
Dr. Sovell's Office Locations
-
1
Minnesota Urology7500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
-
2
Minnesota Urology Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 650, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (763) 270-3400
-
3
Virginia Piper Cancer Institute Minneapolis800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 863-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Cambridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sovell?
Had a very satisfactory first visit with Dr. Sovell. He answered all of my and my partner’s questions, explained the implications of the test results and made appropriate recommendations based on all of the relevant circumstances in my case. I could not have been more pleased.
About Dr. Chase Sovell, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1184674301
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sovell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sovell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sovell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sovell works at
Dr. Sovell has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sovell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sovell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sovell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sovell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sovell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.