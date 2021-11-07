See All Podiatrists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Chase Stuart, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Chase Stuart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Stuart works at Joshua Max Simon Primary Care in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joshua Max Simon Primary Care
    8414 Naab Rd Ste 215, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-7510
  2. 2
    St. Vincent Wound Healing Center
    8335 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Neuropathy Symptoms Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2021
    Dr. Stuart provides a good explanation of conditions. He caught a skin cancer I had on my left foot and recommended what I should do. Office staff are friendly and put you at ease. I would recommend the practice.
    — Nov 07, 2021
    About Dr. Chase Stuart, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952553992
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Vincent Hosipital
    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • IUPUI
