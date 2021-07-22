Overview

Dr. Chase Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Elkhorn Dermatology Pllc in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Ringworm and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.