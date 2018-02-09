Dr. Chasity Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chasity Henry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics DarboyW5282 AMY AVE, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 308-4646Tuesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Henry is wonderful! She makes me and my children feel very comfortable. Regardless of how busy she is, she always takes the time to answer all of my questions. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Chasity Henry, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1992731822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
