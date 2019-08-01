Dr. Chasity Jennings-Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings-Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chasity Jennings-Nunez, MD
Overview of Dr. Chasity Jennings-Nunez, MD
Dr. Chasity Jennings-Nunez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Jennings-Nunez works at
Dr. Jennings-Nunez's Office Locations
-
1
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jennings-Nunez?
Dr. Jennings is my favorite medical provider I've ever had. I moved recently so unfortunately, I have to find a new OB now. I will miss her dearly. She delivered my first baby. I was so nervous through the whole process and her calm and kind demeanor was reassuring. She listened to all my questions and concerns and made me feel so important and taken care of. At 36 weeks, I was diagnosed with cholestasis and had to be induced a couple days later. I was terrified, but Dr. Jennings talked me through all of it and made me feel at ease. She delivered a healthy baby boy with that same calm demeanor I had grown to trust and depend on. Dr. Jennings is incredible. I would trust her to deliver all my kids. Anyone would be lucky to have her as their OBGYN.
About Dr. Chasity Jennings-Nunez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245237445
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennings-Nunez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings-Nunez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings-Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings-Nunez works at
Dr. Jennings-Nunez has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings-Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings-Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings-Nunez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings-Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings-Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.