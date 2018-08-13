Dr. Chatt Johnson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chatt Johnson
Overview of Dr. Chatt Johnson
Dr. Chatt Johnson is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 489-1900Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia Mason Memorial2811 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (253) 403-8410
Pulse Heart Institute Vascular Services - Auburn202 N Division St, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 545-5860
Pulse Heart Vascular Services - Tacoma419 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-8410
MultiCare Good Samaritan Medical Building1450 5th St SE Ste 2200, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-3200
Yakima Vascular Associates1607 Creekside Loop Ste 100, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 453-4614
Hospital Affiliations
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
His follow up care sucks tho leaves u hanging and when u try to get a hold of him he doesn't return your pH calls or text u back on my chart ..he's a very good surgeon but like I said needs to get better with follow up care
About Dr. Chatt Johnson
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184605347
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Madigan Army Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Vascular Surgery
