Overview of Dr. Chatt Johnson

Dr. Chatt Johnson is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Johnson works at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID with other offices in Yakima, WA, Auburn, WA, Tacoma, WA and Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.