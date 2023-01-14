Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranasinghe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
New York University Medical Center530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0664Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Integrative Pain Management of Naples1855 Veterans Park Dr Ste 304, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 234-2448Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
University of Miami Department of Rehabilitation1120 NW 14th St Fl 9, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-8500
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very caring, listens to all concerns, her staff is polite and best thing is that she makes me feel better!!
About Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Ranasinghe accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranasinghe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranasinghe has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranasinghe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranasinghe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranasinghe.
