See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Ranasinghe works at New York University Medical Center in New York, NY with other offices in Naples, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    New York University Medical Center
    530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-0664
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Integrative Pain Management of Naples
    1855 Veterans Park Dr Ste 304, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 234-2448
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    University of Miami Department of Rehabilitation
    1120 NW 14th St Fl 9, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ranasinghe?

    Jan 14, 2023
    Very caring, listens to all concerns, her staff is polite and best thing is that she makes me feel better!!
    Jeff Saladonis — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ranasinghe to family and friends

    Dr. Ranasinghe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ranasinghe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD.

    About Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144370693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranasinghe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranasinghe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ranasinghe has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranasinghe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranasinghe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranasinghe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranasinghe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranasinghe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.