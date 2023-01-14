Overview

Dr. Chaturani Ranasinghe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Ranasinghe works at New York University Medical Center in New York, NY with other offices in Naples, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.