Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chau Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chau Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Ochna Health1821 Westinghouse Rd Ste 1190, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 348-6399Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I had concerns about some symptoms that I thought might be allergies or might be covid. I called Ochna at 3:45pm and got an appointment for a few days from now. About 5 minutes later, they called me back and asked if I could just drive down right now. The office closes at 5pm and I got there at 4:40. Because of the covid concerns, I didn't go inside but Dr. Nguyen came out to my car. He checked my throat and ears, and his nurse came out with a rapid covid test. They stayed after the office closing time to get me tested. I can't say enough about this kind and caring staff. Dr. Nguyen even texted me on the Ochna site later that night to remind me to contact them the following day if I needed to.
About Dr. Chau Nguyen, DO
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1619041407
Education & Certifications
- Nebraska Medical Center
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.