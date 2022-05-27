See All Family Doctors in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Chau Nguyen, DO

Family Medicine
4.8 (19)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chau Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas.

Dr. Nguyen works at Ochna Health in Georgetown, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochna Health
    1821 Westinghouse Rd Ste 1190, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 348-6399
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Central Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2022
    I had concerns about some symptoms that I thought might be allergies or might be covid. I called Ochna at 3:45pm and got an appointment for a few days from now. About 5 minutes later, they called me back and asked if I could just drive down right now. The office closes at 5pm and I got there at 4:40. Because of the covid concerns, I didn't go inside but Dr. Nguyen came out to my car. He checked my throat and ears, and his nurse came out with a rapid covid test. They stayed after the office closing time to get me tested. I can't say enough about this kind and caring staff. Dr. Nguyen even texted me on the Ochna site later that night to remind me to contact them the following day if I needed to.
    NM — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Chau Nguyen, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1619041407
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

