Overview of Dr. Chau Pham, DO

Dr. Chau Pham, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Watauga, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Pham works at Angel's Star Wellness Center P.a in Watauga, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.