Dr. Chau Pham, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chau Pham, DO
Dr. Chau Pham, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Watauga, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
Angel's Star Wellness Center P.a8325 Whitley Rd Ste 100, Watauga, TX 76148 Directions (817) 750-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pham took care of my mother who had vascular dementia. After my GP retired I went straight to her because I knew how professional, smart, devoted and caring she is to her patients.
About Dr. Chau Pham, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881659381
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
