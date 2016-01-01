Overview

Dr. Chau Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Tran-Vo Family Practice in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.