Dr. Chau Vu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chau Vu, DO is a Dermatologist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Vu works at
Locations
Friendswood Dermatology1111 S Friendswood Dr Ste 107, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 482-3376
Friendswood Dermatology6 Oaktree St, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 482-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Vu twice now one for minor skin tag removal and the other was major cyst removal she is hands down a great Dr and very professional and courteous
About Dr. Chau Vu, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1124076252
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Med Ctr
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
