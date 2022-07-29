Overview of Dr. Chauchau Pham, MD

Dr. Chauchau Pham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pham works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.