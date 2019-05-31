Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kharode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD
Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They completed their residency with Nassau Co Med Center|Maimonides Med Center
Dr. Kharode's Office Locations
NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (631) 462-1184
Mineola173 Mineola Blvd Ste 101, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience when my daughter was admitted at Winthrop. She put me at Ease.
About Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Gujarati
- 1104864263
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center|Maimonides Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kharode has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kharode accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kharode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kharode has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kharode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kharode speaks Gujarati.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kharode. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kharode.
