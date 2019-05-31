Overview of Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD

Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They completed their residency with Nassau Co Med Center|Maimonides Med Center



Dr. Kharode works at NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon in North Babylon, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.