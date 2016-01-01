Overview of Dr. Chauncey Stokes, MD

Dr. Chauncey Stokes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Stokes works at Capital Women's Care in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Lansdowne, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.