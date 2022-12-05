Overview of Dr. Chauncy Eakins, MD

Dr. Chauncy Eakins, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Eakins works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.