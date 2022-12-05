See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Englewood, OH
Dr. Chauncy Eakins, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chauncy Eakins, MD

Dr. Chauncy Eakins, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Eakins works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Eakins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St Ste 238, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Chauncy Eakins, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932352622
    Education & Certifications

    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    • GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
