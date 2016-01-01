Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavannes Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Chavannes Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allan, David E Dpm493 E 138th St, Bronx, NY 10454 Directions (718) 367-4488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
About Dr. Chavannes Thomas, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, French
- 1770505570
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks French.
Dr. Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.