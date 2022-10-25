Dr. Chaya Krishnamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaya Krishnamurthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chaya Krishnamurthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Lakeview Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Krishnamurthy works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Gastroenterology - Draper13953 S BANGERTER PKWY, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 872-3720Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
St. Mark's Office1250 E 3900 S Ste 360, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 895-2887Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Lakeview Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnamurthy?
Dr. Krishnamurthy was skilled, knowledgeable, kind, and efficient.
About Dr. Chaya Krishnamurthy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1679767842
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hosp
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnamurthy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnamurthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthy works at
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.