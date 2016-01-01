Overview of Dr. Che-Kai Tsao, MD

Dr. Che-Kai Tsao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Tsao works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.