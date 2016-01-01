Dr. Che-Kai Tsao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Che-Kai Tsao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Che-Kai Tsao, MD
Dr. Che-Kai Tsao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Tsao works at
Dr. Tsao's Office Locations
-
1
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center2715 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsao?
About Dr. Che-Kai Tsao, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- Male
- 1588823744
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Long Island Jewish MC/Einstein Coll Med
- Long Island Jewish MC/Einstein Coll Med
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tsao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tsao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsao works at
Dr. Tsao has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsao speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.