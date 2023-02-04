Dr. Check Kam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Check Kam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Check Kam, MD
Dr. Check Kam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kam's Office Locations
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was 100% positive. These people know their stuff. The cast was placed in a way that it did it’s job.
About Dr. Check Kam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Orthopedic Surgery
