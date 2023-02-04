See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Dr. Check Kam, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (264)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Check Kam, MD

Dr. Check Kam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kam works at South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kam's Office Locations

    South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Joint Drainage
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Joint Drainage

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst of the Hand Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 264 ratings
    Patient Ratings (264)
    5 Star
    (247)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 04, 2023
    My experience was 100% positive. These people know their stuff. The cast was placed in a way that it did it’s job.
    Patty — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Check Kam, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225221047
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    Residency
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
