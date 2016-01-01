Dr. Chee-Chee Stucky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stucky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chee-Chee Stucky, MD
Overview
Dr. Chee-Chee Stucky, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chee-Chee Stucky, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1013174762
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Stucky works at
