Dr. Chee-Yeung Chan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (4)
Dr. Chee-Yeung Chan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.

Dr. Chan works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mount Kisco Medical Group PC
    90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 (914) 241-1050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Hyperparathyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Hyperparathyroidism

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 29, 2019
    Dr. Chan is the most available doctor I've ever had. I can have answers to questions in a matter of minutes through email. He is willing to work with me and listens to me, working my suggestions and concerns into his treatment plan. Best endo I've ever had, and I've a few
    — Oct 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chee-Yeung Chan, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306899745
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

