Dr. Chee-Yeung Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chee-Yeung Chan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Dr. Chan is the most available doctor I've ever had. I can have answers to questions in a matter of minutes through email. He is willing to work with me and listens to me, working my suggestions and concerns into his treatment plan. Best endo I've ever had, and I've a few
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
