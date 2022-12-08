Overview of Dr. Cheerag Upadhyaya, MD

Dr. Cheerag Upadhyaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Upadhyaya works at Saint Lukes Neurosurgical Cln in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.