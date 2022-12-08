Dr. Cheerag Upadhyaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhyaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheerag Upadhyaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cheerag Upadhyaya, MD
Dr. Cheerag Upadhyaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Upadhyaya works at
Dr. Upadhyaya's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Neurological & Spine Surgery-Plaza4320 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Wright Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
C3-C6 laminectomy in 5/2018. He was excellent, bedside manner was prefect and made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Cheerag Upadhyaya, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1720101827
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Upadhyaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upadhyaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upadhyaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upadhyaya has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhyaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhyaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhyaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadhyaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadhyaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.