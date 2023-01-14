Dr. Cheguevara Afaneh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afaneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheguevara Afaneh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cheguevara Afaneh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Onsite Innovationsdavid H Koch Center-turner1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Gi Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery525 E 68th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Outstanding job. I will recommend Dr. Afaneh and his team to anyone who needs this treatment.
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University of Miami
- General Surgery
