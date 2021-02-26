Dr. Chelif Junor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelif Junor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Cardiovascular Assoc. At Citizens2700 Citizens Plz Ste 300, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 573-0756
Citizens Medical Center2701 Hospital Dr, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 573-0756
Yoakum Community Hospital1200 Carl Ramert Dr, Yoakum, TX 77995 Directions (361) 293-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Junor is an exceptionally gifted cardiologist. His education and experience ranks among the best. He has been my doctor of choice since 2018, and I can undoubted say that he literally saved my life. He is patient, kind, really listens, doesn't rush through appointments with me, and encourages questions. He is a personable individual, always demonstrating a concerned-awareness attitude, and explains technical medical terms in clear, plain language that anyone can understand, and I have trusted my life on his diagnosis, recommendations, and outcomes. I became his patient while he was in Georgia; he is now in Texas. While I know there are excellent medical providers here and in the Atlanta area; I have chosen to remain under his care. In my learned opinion I clearly understand I could find a different cardiologist to meet my medical needs, however, I am thoroughly convinced I will never find one better. I am very happy to write this review without any solicitations of any kind!
- English, Arabic
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Cardiovascular Disease
