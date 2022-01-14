Dr. Berkley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chelsea Berkley, MD
Overview of Dr. Chelsea Berkley, MD
Dr. Chelsea Berkley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Berkley's Office Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation825 Ne 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6242
-
2
Integris Neurology North3366 NW Expressway Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9930
-
3
OMRF MS Center Of Excellence820 NE 15th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6242
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a great experience with Dr. Berkley. She is kind and compassionate and extremely quick to respond on the portal when I have new symptoms or any questions. I never feel rushed when I have appointments with her which is nice. She is thorough and truly listens to what your concerns are. I feel very comfortable with her as my MS Neurologist.
About Dr. Chelsea Berkley, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1770998460
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
