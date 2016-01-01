See All Hand Surgeons in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Chelsea Boe, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chelsea Boe, MD

Dr. Chelsea Boe, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Boe works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boe's Office Locations

    The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center
    2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon

About Dr. Chelsea Boe, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1023426459
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

