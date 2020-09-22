Dr. Chelsea Clinton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Clinton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chelsea Clinton, MD
Dr. Chelsea Clinton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Clinton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Clinton's Office Locations
-
1
CI Clinton Rheumatology, PLLC18585 Sigma Rd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 591-0688
-
2
Leon Springs Clinic24165 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 591-0688
-
3
Fredericksburg Clinic1009 S Milam St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (210) 591-0688
Hospital Affiliations
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clinton?
Dr. Clinton is an outstanding Rheumatologist. I've been a patient of hers for many years. This was a regularly scheduled follow up and we thoroughly discussed my current status and condition. She listens and communicates very well. We have a clear long term strategy and make adjustments when needed. I'm proud to have her on my medical team and have referred several people to her that are now patients as well. Brandy and Daniela ( her office staff) are top notch too. They always give immediate attention to any questions or help I might need. Very friendly and professional. I have had several rheumatologists since the late 1990's here in San Antonio and Dr. Clinton is by far the best.
About Dr. Chelsea Clinton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104008952
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clinton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clinton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clinton works at
Dr. Clinton has seen patients for Arthritis, Sarcoidosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clinton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clinton speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.