Overview of Dr. Chelsea Clinton, MD

Dr. Chelsea Clinton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Clinton works at CI Clinton Rheumatology, PLLC in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Fredericksburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sarcoidosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.