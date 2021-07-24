Dr. Chelsea Colburn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Colburn, DDS
Dr. Chelsea Colburn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Canfield, OH.
Exquisite Dental Care5711 Shields Rd Ste A, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 791-4434
Dr Colburn is very pleasant and personable. I’ve only seen her for cleaning appointments, but feel she would be good at keeping patients calm and comfortable during more invasive dental procedures.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1285131557
Dr. Colburn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Colburn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Colburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colburn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colburn.
