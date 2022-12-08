See All Psychiatrists in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Chelsea Curry, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Park Ridge, IL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Chelsea Curry, MD

Dr. Chelsea Curry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. 

Dr. Curry works at Advocate Medical Group - Psychiatry, Park Ridge, IL in Park Ridge, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Medical Group Behavioral Health Dempster St
    1875 Dempster St Ste 470, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 795-3100
  2. 2
    Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 723-6580
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2022
    It must be difficult to work so hard and I think Dr. Curry does a great job and she has helped me many times when I was inpatient and outpatient and also with medication questions and changes. I think Dr. Curry is very helpful because she is very knowledgeable when it comes to medication but also more importantly Dr. Curry always has a positive attitude and approach to situations and helps me personally to make light of certain things. I am really glad to have Dr. Curry as my psychiatrist because she is very understanding of me and my choices.
    — Dec 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Chelsea Curry, MD
    About Dr. Chelsea Curry, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841721925
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curry works at Advocate Medical Group - Psychiatry, Park Ridge, IL in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Curry’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

