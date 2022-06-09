Dr. Chelsea Davidson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Davidson, DMD
Dr. Chelsea Davidson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dalton, GA.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dug Gap Family Dentistry1405 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 550-6634
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
I had already scheduled an appointment at DGFD, but a recent dental emergency disclosed just how great a practice this is. Staff worked me in the day I called with the problem, and staff explained everything they would do while working with me. Doc was professional, but kind and put me readily at ease. She also explained what she identified as the probable root issue (pun intended) and outlined her recommendation for additional care. My previously scheduled appointment was then moved up on the books to get to work at resolving the issue. I have no doubts about abilities or integrity at Dug Gap. All involved went the extra mile to help me out. Side note: Family members who are in dentistry very much agreed with Doc’s approach to my dental emergency and upcoming plan of care. Double shout out to a great dentist and crew!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1316439581
