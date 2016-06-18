Overview

Dr. Chelsea Gordner, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gordner works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.