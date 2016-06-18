Dr. Chelsea Gordner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Gordner, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chelsea Gordner, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology1131 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5994Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 601-5980Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I would definitely recommend Dr. Gordner. My granddaughter recently saw her and she was so nervous going to a doctor, but Dr. Gordner put her at ease. My granddaughter said she loved her. Dr. Gordner was able to diagnose and treat a condition that went undiagnosed for a long time.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- Baystate Med Center
- Baystate Med Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Gordner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordner has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordner speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordner.
